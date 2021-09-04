4-Day Weather Forecast For Deering

DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers then areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 44 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain and snow then areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 44 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 44 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Light Rain High 47 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



