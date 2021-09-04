Witten Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
