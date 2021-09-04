4-Day Weather Forecast For Park Valley
Saturday, September 4
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
