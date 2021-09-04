Paulina Daily Weather Forecast
PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
