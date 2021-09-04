Saturday rain in Central: Ideas to make the most of it

(CENTRAL, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Central Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.