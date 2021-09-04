CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, AK

Saturday rain in Central: Ideas to make the most of it

Central News Flash
Central News Flash
 7 days ago

(CENTRAL, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Central Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bmacLUP00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

