Weather Forecast For Grayling
GRAYLING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered rain showers then areas of fog during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0