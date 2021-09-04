4-Day Weather Forecast For Holy Cross

HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Chance of Light Rain High 51 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Light Rain High 53 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



