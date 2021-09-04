4-Day Weather Forecast For Holy Cross
HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
