I lost 70 pounds in 8 months. Here are my 10 favorite snacks that helped me achieve my weight-loss goals.

By Spencer Morin
 7 days ago
These snacks helped me stay on track during my weight-loss journey.

Spencer Morin

  • I lost 70 pounds in eight months and enjoyed some delicious snacks along the way.
  • I love turning bananas into "Snickers" and making strawberry-cheesecake-inspired yogurt bowls.
  • Low-calorie jalapeno poppers, apple nachos, and lime grapes are also some of my favorite snacks.
I lost 70 pounds in eight months but I still made sure to enjoy delicious foods along the way.

In particular, I made sure that I still had plenty of tasty things that I could make or reach for whenever I wanted something between meals.

Here were some of my go-to snacks:

I use Laughing Cow cheese to make the easiest jalapeno poppers

I put two wedges of pepper-jack Laughing Cow cheese (any flavor works) on six jalapeno halves, top with low-fat mozzarella, then microwave.

Each is about 15 calories and preparing them takes less than five minutes.

Apple Nachos are one of my favorite desserts

I love to slice up any kind of apple and drizzle it with low-calorie peanut butter and whatever I'm craving - low-sugar chocolate, coconut flakes, or light whip cream.

Turkey, lettuce, and cheese roll-ups can be a snack or meal

I would eat one of these as a snack or make a few of them to turn it into an easy lunch . My favorite combination was lettuce, sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, and mustard or guacamole.

I liked to make Greek yogurt taste like chocolate mousse

I get so bored of plain Greek yogurt, so I often mixed in unsweetened cocoa power, chocolate chips, and fruit. It turns what could be a boring breakfast into a decadent dessert .

I satisfy my cravings for cheesecake by making a yogurt bowl

I love creating strawberry-cheesecake-inspired bowls. All you need is strawberry yogurt, fresh berries, and some graham-cracker crumbs.

Banana "Snickers" (left) and strawberry-cheesecake-inspired yogurt (right) are two of my favorite low-calorie desserts.

Spencer Morin

Pretzel Thins and hummus is a classic combo

There are so many flavors to combine .

My favorite is garlic-parmesan Thins with jalapeño-cilantro hummus - and maybe some guacamole if I'm craving variety.

Banana 'Snickers' are so easy to make

To make these, just top banana slices with caramel, peanuts, and sugar-free chocolate. You can eat this right away or freeze it for an amazing midnight snack.

Lime juice can make grapes taste like sour candy

Simply cut your grapes and squeeze a bit of lime juice over the top. Enjoy immediately or freeze.

Light popcorn pairs perfectly with low-sugar chocolate chips

I loved to make this after dinner because it was the perfect combo of salty and sweet .

Any low-calorie popcorn works well for this, but I prefer light kettle corn.

Celery pairs well with guacamole

Celery can hold so many amazing things for a quick bite and I found it to be especially filling when paired with guac. I also pair celery with hummus or powdered peanut butter.

