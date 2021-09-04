4-Day Weather Forecast For Timber

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 88 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.