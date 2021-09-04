4-Day Weather Forecast For Timber
TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
