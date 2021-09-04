Drewsey Weather Forecast
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
