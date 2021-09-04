Weather Forecast For Santa Fe
SANTA FE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
