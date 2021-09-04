Stanley Weather Forecast
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
