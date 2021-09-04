Daily Weather Forecast For Kaltag
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
