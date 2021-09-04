Mud Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
