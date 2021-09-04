Weather Forecast For Opheim
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- 9 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
