Trail City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
