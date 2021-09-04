Allakaket Daily Weather Forecast

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 47 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Light Rain High 50 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



