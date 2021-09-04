Allakaket Daily Weather Forecast
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
