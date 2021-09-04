Daily Weather Forecast For Minto

MINTO, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



