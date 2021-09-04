Weather Forecast For Midkiff
MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
