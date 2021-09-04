Weather Forecast For Midkiff

MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



