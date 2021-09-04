Coffman Cove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COFFMAN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain
- High 57 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
