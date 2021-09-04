4-Day Weather Forecast For Rodeo

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



