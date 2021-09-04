4-Day Weather Forecast For Rodeo
RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
