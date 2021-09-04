Weather Forecast For Watton

WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



