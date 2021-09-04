Wisdom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 31 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
