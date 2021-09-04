Daily Weather Forecast For Wallace
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
