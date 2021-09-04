Weather Forecast For Shaktoolik
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers then areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of fog then light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 46 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 46 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
