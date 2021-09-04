Daily Weather Forecast For Palmdale

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



