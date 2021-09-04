CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhorn, NM

Saturday has sun for Buckhorn — 3 ways to make the most of it

Buckhorn Times
 7 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) A sunny Saturday is here for Buckhorn, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buckhorn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0bmab7BH00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn, NM
