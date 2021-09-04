Willow Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
