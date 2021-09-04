Paskenta Weather Forecast
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
