Fort Apache Daily Weather Forecast
FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0