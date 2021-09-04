Fort Apache Daily Weather Forecast

FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



