Dunn Center Daily Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
