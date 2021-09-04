CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montello, NV

Montello is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Montello News Alert
 7 days ago

(MONTELLO, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bmaarMj00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

