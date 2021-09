Landon Dickerson wore No. 51 throughout his first offseason with the Eagles, but now he has the number he sported during his college career. Dickerson, the team’s second-round pick, has been gifted the No. 69 jersey following the departure of veteran lineman Matt Pryor, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Dickerson, known for his quirky personality, has become a fan-favorite despite being sidelined for the entire summer on the Non-Football Injury list.