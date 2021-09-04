Lima Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0