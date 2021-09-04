Lima Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.