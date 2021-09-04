CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emington, IL

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Emington News Alert
Emington News Alert
 7 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Emington Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0bmaaf1F00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

