Weather Forecast For Gabbs
GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
