Hume, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Hume

Hume Daily
 7 days ago

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hume:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bmaaQjE00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hume Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

