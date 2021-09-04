Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
