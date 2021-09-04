Kim Weather Forecast

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F 15 mph wind



