Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
