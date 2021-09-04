Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
