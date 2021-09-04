Melstone Daily Weather Forecast

MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.