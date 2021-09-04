Melstone Daily Weather Forecast
MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
