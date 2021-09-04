Roy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
