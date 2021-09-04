Daily Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission
BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Slight chance of rain and snow then mostly sunny during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 41 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 42 °F, low 33 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 40 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 43 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
