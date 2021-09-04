CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiting, KS

Whiting is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Whiting Updates
Whiting Updates
 7 days ago

(WHITING, KS) A sunny Saturday is here for Whiting, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whiting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bmaZiYX00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Whiting Updates

Whiting Updates

Whiting, KS
12
Followers
222
Post
339
Views
ABOUT

With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiting, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Inman, SCPosted by
Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(INMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy