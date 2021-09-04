CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Tuna recovering, rising sea levels endangering Komodo dragon - Red List

By Emma Farge, Cecile Mantovani
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpbZp_0bmaZfuM00
A Komodo Dragon is seen in Komodo National Park, Indonesia April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/

GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The populations of four of the most commercially fished tuna species are showing signs of recovery but rising sea levels mean the Komodo dragon is now classed as endangered on the latest Red List of species at risk of extinction.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) that compiles the list is also stepping up monitoring of marine species such as coral and deep sea snails to see how they are impacted by climate change and threats such as deep sea mining.

"Ocean species tend to be neglected as they are under the water and people don't really pay attention to what is happening to them," Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List unit, told Reuters.

But as catch quotas and efforts to target illegal fishing showed signs of working, the outlook for tuna appears to be improving.

Atlantic bluefin tuna, a huge warm-blooded migratory predator that is prized for sushi and can sell for thousands of dollars, jumped three categories from "endangered" to "least concern" on the list, although some regional stocks remained severely depleted.

The southern bluefin also improved from "critically endangered" to "endangered" while albacore and yellowfin tuna were classified as "least concern".

"Tuna is a good news story - it shows what can be done," Hilton-Taylor said as the IUCN on Saturday released its report on 138,374 species of plants, animals and fungi, of which more than a quarter are currently threatened with extinction.

The Komodo dragon moved into the endangered category. The world's largest living lizard is well-protected on Indonesia's Komodo island but rising sea levels due to global warming are set to shrink its habitat, the IUCN said.

"The idea that these prehistoric animals have moved one step closer to extinction due in part to climate change is terrifying," Andrew Terry, conservation director at the Zoological Society of London, said, calling for action to protect nature at the Glasgow climate conference in November.

The IUCN also expressed concern for sharks and rays, which are faring less well than tuna.

"Now we have to take that example and try to apply it to the shark industry," Hilton-Taylor said. He said the trend was "going in the wrong direction" for sharks and rays of which 37% now face extinction compared with 33% of amphibians, 26% of mammals and 12% of birds.

The IUCN said last year that a shark, only just formally discovered, might already be extinct.

Its latest update was released at a conservation conference in Marseilles, France.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fishing#Yellowfin Tuna#Atlantic Bluefin Tuna#Iucn Red List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
AnimalsNPR

Climate Change Is Threatening Komodo Dragons, Earth's Largest Living Lizards

Scaly and with forked tongues, Komodo dragons are the largest lizards to still walk the Earth. But their days here may be numbered. A new report from an international biodiversity conservation organization says the fearsome reptiles are edging closer to global extinction. According to the International Union for Conservation of...
Environmentdallassun.com

Extreme sea levels to become common worldwide

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): A recent study reveals that due to Earth's rising temperature, extreme sea levels will soon become much more common worldwide. The findings of the study published in the journal 'Nature Climate Change' predicted that because of rising temperatures, extreme sea levels along coastlines the world over will become 100 times more frequent by the end of the century in about half of the 7,283 locations studied.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Ancient sea ice core sheds light on modern climate change

A 170 m record of marine sediment cores extracted from Adélie Land in Antarctica by the Integrated Ocean Drilling Programme is yielding new insights into the complicated relationship between sea ice and climate change. In a new study published in Nature Geoscience, researchers at the University of Birmingham, have collaborated...
Sciencekjzz.org

New Global Atlas Monitors Coral Reefs In Unprecedented Detail

About half a billion people and one-quarter of all marine life depend on coral reefs, which face global destruction due to pollution, overfishing, acidification and climate change. A new global monitoring system and public data source could help confront the catastrophe. The Allen Coral Atlas, named for Microsoft co-founder Paul...
Wildlifeiucn.org

Tuna species recovering despite growing pressures on marine life - IUCN Red List

The IUCN Red List now includes 138,374 species of which 38,543 are threatened with extinction. “Today’s IUCN Red List update is a powerful sign that, despite increasing pressures on our oceans, species can recover if states truly commit to sustainable practices,” said Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General. “States and others now gathered at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille must seize the opportunity to boost ambition on biodiversity conservation, and work towards binding targets based on sound scientific data. These Red List assessments demonstrate just how closely our lives and livelihoods are intertwined with biodiversity.”
HobbiesTelegraph

Anglers on the hook over selfies that are killing endangered wild salmon

Fishing selfies are killing endangered wild salmon, conservationists have warned, as anglers are offered tips on how to hold their catch correctly. While trying to take the perfect picture to show off to their friends, fishing enthusiasts are inadvertently inflicting fatal wounds on Atlantic salmon. Holding the fish by its...
WildlifeNature.com

Daily briefing: These tuna species are no longer endangered

Tuna conservation is working — but Komodo dragons are endangered, says Red List. Plus, freak cold snaps are linked to Arctic warming and why we write letters of recommendation for ourselves. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to...
Environmentgcaptain.com

Global Sea Level Was Highest On Record for 2020

A new State of the Climate report confirmed that 2020 was among the three warmest years in records dating to the mid-1800s, even with a cooling La Niña influence in the second half of the year. New high temperature records were set across the globe. The report found that the major indicators of climate change continued to reflect trends consistent with a warming planet. Several markers such as sea level, ocean heat content, and permafrost once again broke records set just one year prior. Notably, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere also reached record highs in 2020, even with an estimated 6%–7% reduction of CO2 emissions due to the economic slowdown from the global pandemic.
Fishinggcaptain.com

Good News For Tuna, Bad News For Sharks, Sea Snails, And Dragons

By Emma Farge and Cecile Mantovani (Reuters) – The populations of four of the most commercially fished tuna species are showing signs of recovery but rising sea levels mean the Komodo dragon is now classed as endangered on the latest Red List of species at risk of extinction. The International...
Global Warmingcoastalpoint.com

DNREC to present sea-level rise and adaptation webinar Sept. 14

Increasing coastal resilience to sea-level rise through natural infrastructure and dredge material is the topic of a free webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, presented by DNREC, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee. The webinar speaker is C. Rhett Jackson of the University of Georgia, graduate coordinator...
FishingNew Scientist

A glimpse at Greenland's deep-sea ecosystems threatened by fishing

Sponges and corals living in newly discovered underwater fields and meadows are at risk of destruction as they are continuously raked over by halibut fishing boats off the shores of Greenland. More than a kilometre below the ocean surface, the highly varied ecosystems of the deep sea are home to...
AccidentsAtlas Obscura

The Northernmost Island in the World Was Just Discovered by Accident

When a team of scientists from Switzerland and Denmark landed by helicopter on a small island off the northern coast of Greenland in July, they didn’t think much of it. It was just “one of a hundred sites” the team visited, says expedition leader Morten Rasch, while collecting samples for themselves and other scientists around the world. They had had a hard time finding their destination—called Oodaaq Island—but eventually were able to land and spend about 15 or 20 minutes before taking off again. “It was nothing big for us,” says Rasch, of the University of Copenhagen. Except they weren’t on Oodaaq at all, but a previously undocumented island that now holds an interesting distinction that Oodaaq once held: the northernmost landmass in the entire world.
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

How sea-level rise is making hurricanes like Ida more destructive

When Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, the Category 4 storm’s wind speeds clocked in at 150 miles per hour. The gales ripped roofs off structures, toppled transmission lines, caused mass power outages, and pushed an over 12-foot storm surge onto land, flooding wide swaths of coastal Mississippi and Louisiana. Preliminary data suggests it was the fifth strongest hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S., based on wind speed.
Wildlifepewtrusts.org

Behind the Quest to Protect the Unique Life Around Deep-Sea Vents

When the scaly-foot snail, also known as the sea pangolin, was added in 2019 to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN's) Red List of Threatened Species, it became the first creature declared endangered because of the threat of seabed mining. The snail, known for its iron-plated armor, lives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy