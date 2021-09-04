Corona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



