Corona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
