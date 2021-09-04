Paisley Weather Forecast
PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0