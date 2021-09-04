Imlay Daily Weather Forecast
IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
