Imlay Daily Weather Forecast

IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Smoke High 91 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Smoke High 95 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Smoke High 97 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 97 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.