Dell City Weather Forecast
DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
